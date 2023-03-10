Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:11AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches in the mountains

above 6500 feet MSL including Tom Cat Summit and 3 to 6 inches

in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Lost River Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.