Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:11AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches in the mountains
above 6500 feet MSL including Tom Cat Summit and 3 to 6 inches
in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Lost River Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.