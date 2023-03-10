Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:11AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the mountains

above 6000 feet MSL and 1 to 4 inches in the valleys below with

locally higher totals up to 15 inches in the Bear River Range.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at

times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

and evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.