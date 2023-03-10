Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:11AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the

mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 5 to 10 inches in the valleys

below. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper

Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and

evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.