Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:11AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the
mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 5 to 10 inches in the valleys
below. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper
Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and
evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.