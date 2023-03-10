Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:21PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…A period of very heavy snow is expected to impact areas

from just north of Jackson, southward across Star Valley to Salt

River Pass on the south end of Star Valley. This includes the

southern Teton Mountains, and the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

This will occur between 315 PM and 445 PM. Some lightning is

possible with this activity. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches are

expected. Any rain in the lower elevations should quickly change

to snow with this heavy precipitation. Wind gusts of 40 to 60

mph could occur both in the mountains and the valleys as this

moves across. Near whiteout conditions could occur. A very quick

1 to 2 inches of snow is likely with this heavy snowfall.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains

East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during

the Friday evening commute, and across Mountain Passes. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Back country enthusiasts, including

snowmobilers, should exercise caution as conditions could be

very dangerous. For back country and avalanche information

please see the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.