Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 4:45PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…An area of moderate to heavy snow over the far west will
exit this area between 7 and 8 PM. Additional snow accumulators
are expected to be 2 to 3 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour
remain possible through 530 PM. Farther east across the Wind
River Mountains the snow will end between 8 PM and 9 PM, but
will end from northwest to southeast across the range.
Additional snow accumulations across the Wind River Mountains
of 3 to 5 inches are possible.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains
East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. Even after the snow ends, areas
of blowing snow will continue.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during this
evening commute across Mountain Passes. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Back country enthusiasts, including
snowmobilers, should exercise caution as conditions could be
very dangerous. For back country and avalanche information
please see the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.