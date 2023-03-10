Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 4:45PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…An area of moderate to heavy snow over the far west will

exit this area between 7 and 8 PM. Additional snow accumulators

are expected to be 2 to 3 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour

remain possible through 530 PM. Farther east across the Wind

River Mountains the snow will end between 8 PM and 9 PM, but

will end from northwest to southeast across the range.

Additional snow accumulations across the Wind River Mountains

of 3 to 5 inches are possible.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains

East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. Even after the snow ends, areas

of blowing snow will continue.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during this

evening commute across Mountain Passes. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Back country enthusiasts, including

snowmobilers, should exercise caution as conditions could be

very dangerous. For back country and avalanche information

please see the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.