Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 4:45PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…An area of moderate to heavy snow over the far west will
exit this area between 7 and 8 PM. Additional snow accumulators
are expected to be 1 to 2 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour
remain possible through 530 PM. Farther east across the Wind
River Mountains the snow will last through about 9 PM, but will
end from northwest to southeast across the range. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The snow is expected to end
between 7 PM and 8 PM, but areas of blowing snow are possible.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during the
this evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any rain will change to quickly change to
snow with this heavier snow band.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.