Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 4:45PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…An area of moderate to heavy snow over the far west will

exit this area between 7 and 8 PM. Additional snow accumulators

are expected to be 1 to 2 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour

remain possible through 530 PM. Farther east across the Wind

River Mountains the snow will last through about 9 PM, but will

end from northwest to southeast across the range. Additional

snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The snow is expected to end

between 7 PM and 8 PM, but areas of blowing snow are possible.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during the

this evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any rain will change to quickly change to

snow with this heavier snow band.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.