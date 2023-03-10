Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 6:28PM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Winds gusting as high as 55 mph resulting in blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
may impact the evening commute due to road closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.