Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 6:28PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the

mountains above 6000 feet MSL and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys

below. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph resulting in blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at

times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

and evening commute due to road closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.