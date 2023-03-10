Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 6:28PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow in the mountains. Additional snow
accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet
MSL and 2 to 5 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph on mountain peaks resulting in blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Galena
Summit, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will likely impact the morning and evening commute due to road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.