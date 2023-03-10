Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 11:58AM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow with a mix of rain and snow in the lower

portions of the valley early this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph

resulting in blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia,

and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.