Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 11:58AM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow in the mountains with a mix of rain and snow in the
lower valleys. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and up to 1 inch in the
valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph resulting in
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Challis and Pahsimeroi Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.