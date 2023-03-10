Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 11:58AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow in the mountains with a mix of rain and snow in the
lower valleys. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in
the mountains above 6000 feet MSL and 1 to 3 inches in the
valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph resulting in
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.