today at 8:40 AM
Published 1:18 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 1:18AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may mix with rain at times Friday
afternoon before changing back to all snow before ending Friday
night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

