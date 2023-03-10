Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 3:11AM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia,
and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.