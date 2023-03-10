Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 3:11AM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the mountains

above 6500 feet MSL and up to 2 inches in the valleys below.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Challis and Pahsimeroi Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.