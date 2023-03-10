Skip to Content
today at 11:40 AM
Published 3:11 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 3:11AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches in the mountains
above 6000 feet MSL and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and
Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

