Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:40 PM
Published 3:21 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 3:21PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts possible in Southern Lincoln
County west of Kemmerer and around Farson. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be banded in nature and will be
very heavy at times. In combination with the strong wind,
visibility may be reduced to less than 1/4 mile at times.
Significant blowing and drifting snow will also occur.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content