Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 4:45PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Locally higher amounts possible in Southern Lincoln

County west of Kemmerer and around Farson. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The snow should end between 8 PM

and 10 PM, but areas of blowing snow will continue.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be banded in nature and will be

very heavy at times. In combination with the strong wind,

visibility may be reduced to less than 1/4 mile at times.

Significant blowing and drifting snow will also occur.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.