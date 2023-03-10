Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 6:28PM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow of less than 1/2 inch. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph resulting in blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia,
and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.