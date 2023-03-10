Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
March 11, 2023 2:52 AM
Published 6:28 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 6:28PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Intense snow showers this evening
will cause very low visibility and rapidly changing conditions.

* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content