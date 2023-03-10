Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 6:28PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.