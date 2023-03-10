Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 6:28PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the

mountains above 6000 feet MSL and around 1 inch in the valleys

below. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph resulting in blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and

Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.