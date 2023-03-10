Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 7:51PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of around an

inch

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County…along

and southeast of a Cokeville to Big Sandy line.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The snow should end by 10 PM,

but areas of blowing snow will continue mainly across southern

Lincoln County.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult through about 10 PM, with

improving conditions after that.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the latest road conditions, please

visit wyoroad.info or dial 511.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.