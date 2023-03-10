Skip to Content
March 11, 2023
Published 7:51 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 7:51PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of around an
inch

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County…along
and southeast of a Cokeville to Big Sandy line.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The snow should end by 10 PM,
but areas of blowing snow will continue mainly across southern
Lincoln County.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult through about 10 PM, with
improving conditions after that.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the latest road conditions, please
visit wyoroad.info or dial 511.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

