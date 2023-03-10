Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 9:40PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light snow ending by 11 PM. Areas of blowing snow until

the winds weaken around 3 AM.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the latest road conditions, please

visit wyoroad.info or dial 511.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.