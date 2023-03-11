Flood Warning issued March 11 at 9:41AM MST until March 12 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 930 AM MST, emergency management reported flooding continues in the warned area. – Avalanches along the Big Wood River near Hailey continue to cause partial blockages, flooding some upstream locations, primarily the Della Vista subdivision. The snow and ice jamming will likely erode over the coming hours releasing the backed up water. Stay away from the river until normal flows are established and the threat of flooding subsides. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… Hailey. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

* IMPACTS…Flooding along the Big Wood River and nearby low-lying and flood-prone locations continues.

* WHERE…A portion of central Idaho, including the following county, Blaine.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by avalanches along the Big Wood River near Hailey blocking the river.

