Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:05PM MDT until March 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches, with higher amounts likely in the Tetons and southwest
part of Yellowstone National Park. Sustained winds of 20 to 30
mph are expected to gusts to 40 mph at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over the western
mountain passes, especially during the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Higher snowfall totals of 18 to 24 inches
possible in the Tetons, while only 2 to 5 inches are expected
over the lower elevations of the northern part of Yellowstone
National Park. The southern end of the Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges could also only receive 4 to 8 inches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.