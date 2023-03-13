Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 2:13AM MDT until March 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow expected mainly above 7500 feet.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the lower
slopes and valleys through Wednesday and 12 to 24 inches on
ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph.
* WHERE…Sawtooths, Big Lost Highlands, and Sun Valley region.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.