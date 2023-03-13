Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 2:44PM MDT until March 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with a mix of rain and snow in the

valleys. Total snow accumulations for the Island Park area of

24 to 36 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 14

inches in the valleys below. Locally higher totals above 7500

feet MSL. For the Big Holes and southern Teton Valley, 8 to 20

inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 4 to 8 inches in

the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.