Flood Warning issued March 14 at 10:20PM MDT until March 15 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Bingham.
* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several
structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are
continuing. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1018 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in
Blackfoot near the Airport. Reports of flooding near the Fort
Hall Reservation have also been reported. Flooding is already
occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Shelley, Firth,
Moreland, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Rockford, Fort Hall
Townsite, Pingree, Springfield, Groveland, Basalt, Wapello
and Sterling.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.