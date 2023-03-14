Flood Warning issued March 14 at 11:53AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by avalanches along the Big Wood River near

Hailey blocking the river. Rain and snowmelt may lead to

additional areas of standing water or flooding.

* WHERE…Portions of Blaine county including Hailey, eastern

Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Bellevue.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding along the Big Wood River and nearby low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect areas

of slow moving or standing water. Release of the snow and ice

blockage in the river could result in sudden rises of water,

leading to rapidly rising water downstream of the blockage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1136 AM MDT, automated river gauges indicated snow and ice

from an avalanche blocking the Wood River near Hailey.

– Avalanches along the Big Wood River near Hailey are damming

the Big Wood River upstream of the Broadford Bridge. In

addition to flooding associated with the avalanches, rain and

snowmelt may produce additional areas of standing water or

flooding in the Wood River Valley.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hailey, eastern Ketchum, Sun Valley and Bellevue.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.