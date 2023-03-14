Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 2:22PM MDT until March 15 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Howe, Arco,
Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.