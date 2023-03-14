Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 2:46AM MDT until March 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
shifting to west to southwest Wednesday morning expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake
River Plain- Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the
cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.