Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 2:46AM MDT until March 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

shifting to west to southwest Wednesday morning expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake

River Plain- Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the

cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,

Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.