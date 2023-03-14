Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 1:31PM MDT until March 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches, with higher amounts likely in the Tetons and southwest
part of Yellowstone National Park. Sustained winds of 20 to 30
mph are expected to gust to 40 mph at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over the western
mountain passes, especially during the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Higher snowfall totals of 18 to 24 inches
are possible in the Tetons, while only 2 to 5 inches are
expected over the lower elevations of the northern part of
Yellowstone National Park. The southern end of the Salt River
and Wyoming Ranges could also only receive 4 to 8 inches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.