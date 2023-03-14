Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 2:18AM MDT until March 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

18 inches, with higher amounts likely in the Tetons and

southwest part of Yellowstone National Park. Sustained winds

of 20 to 30 mph are expected to gusts to 40 mph at times.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over the western

mountain passes, especially during the Tuesday evening and

Wednesday morning commutes. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Higher snowfall totals of 18 to 24 inches

possible in the Tetons, while only 2 to 5 inches are expected

over the lower elevations of the northern part of Yellowstone

National Park. The southern end of the Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges could also only receive 4 to 8 inches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.