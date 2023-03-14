Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 2:18PM MDT until March 15 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations for the Island Park area of 10 to
20 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 8 inches
in the valleys below. For the Big Holes and southern Teton
Valley, 8 to 16 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and
3 to 6 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE…Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.