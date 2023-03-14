Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 2:51AM MDT until March 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

Additional snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches in the

mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 12 inches in the valleys

below. Locally higher totals above 8000 feet MSL. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.