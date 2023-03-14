Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 1:31PM MDT until March 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin

Foothills, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely during the

evening and night time hours, with less accumulations during the

daylight when temperatures rise to near or above freezing.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.