Flood Warning issued March 15 at 11:06AM MDT until March 16 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Bingham.

* WHEN…Until 1100 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several

structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are

continuing. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1106 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in

Blackfoot near the Airport. Reports of flooding near the Fort

Hall Reservation have also been reported. Flooding is already

occurring.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Shelley, Firth,

Moreland, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Rockford, Fort Hall

Townsite, Pingree, Springfield, Groveland, Basalt, Wapello

and Sterling.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.