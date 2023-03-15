Flood Warning issued March 15 at 11:06AM MDT until March 16 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bannock, Bingham and Power.
* WHEN…Until 1100 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take
several hours for all the water to drain or soak into the ground.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1106 AM MDT, Emergency Management reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall Bannock
Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort
Hall Townsite, Pauline and Arbon.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.