Flood Warning issued March 15 at 11:06AM MDT until March 16 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

counties, Bannock, Bingham and Power.

* WHEN…Until 1100 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take

several hours for all the water to drain or soak into the ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1106 AM MDT, Emergency Management reported flooding in the

warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall Bannock

Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort

Hall Townsite, Pauline and Arbon.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.