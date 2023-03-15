High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 2:42PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high winds subside.

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

