High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 2:42PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Raft River Valley and Juniper Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas or
around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must
drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers
of high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the
high winds subside.