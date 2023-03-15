High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 3:59AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Now to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.