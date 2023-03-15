Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 12:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1224 PM MDT, freezing rain was reported on surface observations
and regional webcams in the Rexburg/Tetonia area mixing in with snow
showers. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph have also been observed along
ID-33 leading to a road closure per ITD due to blowing and drifting
snow.

Lingering rain and snow showers will continue to track east as winds
subside later this afternoon and especially this evening.

Motorists are encouraged to be mindful of areas of black ice and
slippery road conditions in the area.

For the latest road conditions, call 511 or visit 511.idaho.gov.

Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe
Reservoir, Marysville, Lorenzo, Ammon, Shelley, Victor, Iona, Sugar
City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe and Roberts.

