Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 2:47AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

This includes the following highways… Interstate 90 between mile markers 162 and 209. Highway 12 Garrison to MacDonald Pass between mile markers 0 and 2. Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 36. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

At 245 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an intense snow shower from Lost Trail Pass northeast to Georgetown Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph.

