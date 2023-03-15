Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 2:47AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 245 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an intense snow shower
from Lost Trail Pass northeast to Georgetown Lake, moving northeast
at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Visibility one-half mile or less.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Low visibility could result in dangerous driving
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
I-90 Opportunity to Garrison, Deer Lodge, Anaconda, Philipsburg,
Darby, Galen, Conner, Warm Springs, Garrison, West Valley,
Gibbonsville, Lost Trail Pass, Jens, Brock Creek, Fishtrap,
Racetrack, Como, Sula, Opportunity, Georgetown and Maxville.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 90 between mile markers 162 and 209.
Highway 12 Garrison to MacDonald Pass between mile markers 0 and 2.
Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 36.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.