Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 3:59AM MDT until March 15 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…Now to 3 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

