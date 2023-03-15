Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 11:41AM MDT until March 15 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.