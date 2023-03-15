Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 2:25PM MDT until March 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight. Heaviest snow will fall
through 6 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.