Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 3:10AM MDT until March 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Additional snow accumulation after
5 AM will generally range between 4 and 8 inches. Sustained
winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected with gusts to 45 mph at
times especially in open areas or ridge tops.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Wednesday night. The heaviest snow is
expected until around 9 AM. Another bout of possibly heavy snow
for the far west could occur for 1 or 2 hours in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over the western
mountain passes, especially during the Wednesday morning commute.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans
include travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.