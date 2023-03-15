Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 4:04AM MDT until March 15 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the
valleys. Additional snow accumulations for the Island Park area
of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 1 to 4
inches in the valleys below. For the Big Holes and southern
Teton Valley, up to and additional foot in the mountains above
6500 feet MSL and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.