Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 4:04AM MDT until March 15 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the mountains
above 6500 feet MSL. Locally higher totals in the eastern
Pioneer Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.