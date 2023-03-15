Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 3:10AM MDT until March 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of light to briefly moderate snow. Additional
snow accumulations after 5 AM is expected to range between 1 and
2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Now until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday’s morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.